EMG Holdings L.P. Purchases Shares of 50,000 RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMGCU. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 685,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 143,973 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 321,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 171,927 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 186,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 86,364 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter.

RMGCU stock remained flat at $$9.85 during trading on Wednesday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

