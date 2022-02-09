EMG Holdings L.P. Purchases Shares of 51,946 Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. EMG Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Ready Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. 19,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

