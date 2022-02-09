Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ESRT opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -177.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

ESRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 779,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 335,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 229,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.