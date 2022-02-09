Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.02

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.02 and traded as high as C$39.73. Empire shares last traded at C$39.31, with a volume of 187,208 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

In other Empire news, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,033.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,644 shares in the company, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

