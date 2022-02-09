Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

ENB opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after acquiring an additional 59,055 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,946,000 after acquiring an additional 531,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

