Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EHC. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.22.

NYSE:EHC opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Encompass Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Encompass Health by 107,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

