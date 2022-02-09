Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Announces $0.35 Semi-Annual Dividend

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.354 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of EDV opened at C$30.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.12 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDV. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$566.00.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.