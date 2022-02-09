Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Announces $0.35 Semi-Annual Dividend

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.354 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of EDV opened at C$30.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.12 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
