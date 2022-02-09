Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.09

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.09 and last traded at $69.68, with a volume of 1383539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.90.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,393,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,265,000 after buying an additional 2,401,551 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 88.8% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,065,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,036 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,907.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,442,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,187 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $79,612,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8,739.8% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,431,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,495 shares in the last quarter.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.