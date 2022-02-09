Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.09

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.09 and last traded at $69.68, with a volume of 1383539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.90.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.22.
About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.