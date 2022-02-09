Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. 1,547,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 2.79. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

