Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Trading Down 2.8%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) shares dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.51 and last traded at $44.61. Approximately 9,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 344,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Enova International alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,957. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Enova International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Enova International by 27.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enova International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.