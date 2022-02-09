Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Trading Down 2.8%

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) shares dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.51 and last traded at $44.61. Approximately 9,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 344,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.90.
ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 15.90.
In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,957. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Enova International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Enova International by 27.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enova International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile (NYSE:ENVA)
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
