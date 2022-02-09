Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $239.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.12.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $17.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,317. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

