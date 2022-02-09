Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 9,660 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Post were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 849.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,566 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Post by 547.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 383,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Post by 592.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Post by 287.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after acquiring an additional 219,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Post by 11.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after buying an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POST opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $118.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

