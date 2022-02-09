Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after buying an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,443,000 after purchasing an additional 92,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,771,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,901 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMS opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

