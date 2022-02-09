Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,460 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. State Street Corp raised its position in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after acquiring an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Kohl’s by 6.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $211,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $1,657,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

KSS opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

