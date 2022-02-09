Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $8.18 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in DaVita by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 2.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $111.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

