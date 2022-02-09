Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,954 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 60.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Kronos Bio by 213.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRON stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $422.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.40. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRON. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $202,892.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $140,844.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

