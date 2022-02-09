Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,322 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 25.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $119.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average is $89.87. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,543 shares of company stock worth $3,865,138. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

