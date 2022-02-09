Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 35,599 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 388,596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,599 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Shares of JNPR opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,110 shares of company stock valued at $936,598. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

