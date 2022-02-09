Entain’s (ENT) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Entain (LON:ENT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($29.28) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($34.75) to GBX 2,590 ($35.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.16) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.10) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,226.22 ($30.10).

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,629.50 ($22.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,647.33. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($33.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.66.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

