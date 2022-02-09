Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 57500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.67 million and a P/E ratio of -14.17.

About Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

