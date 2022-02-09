Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.Equifax also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.080-$2.180 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $4.33 on Wednesday, reaching $240.40. The company had a trading volume of 922,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,685. Equifax has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

