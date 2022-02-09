Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stake Increased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 1,845.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128,599 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $35,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 44.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after buying an additional 1,386,641 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 168.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 83,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after buying an additional 92,905 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 12.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after buying an additional 74,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Equitable by 2.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $2,398,520. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.