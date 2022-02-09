Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Capstone Mining Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CS. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.65.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.48. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.02 and a twelve month high of C$6.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

