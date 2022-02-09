Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $7.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 135,890 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 163.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 142.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

