ESSA Pharma Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ESSA Pharma in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.64. ESSA Pharma has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1,761.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 234,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

