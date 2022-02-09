Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce sales of $62.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.72 million and the highest is $64.25 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $41.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $227.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.84 million to $229.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $278.11 million, with estimates ranging from $241.11 million to $302.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. 523,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,718. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

