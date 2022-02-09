Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Price Reaches $0.0948

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $18.70 million and approximately $46,188.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,359,577 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

