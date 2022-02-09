Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.62.

Several analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,160 shares of company stock valued at $35,001,001. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after buying an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after buying an additional 428,777 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after buying an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after buying an additional 498,925 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy has a one year low of $125.37 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

