Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $290.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.44 and its 200-day moving average is $269.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $228.20 and a twelve month high of $294.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

