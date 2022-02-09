EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVER. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. decreased their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Shares of EVER stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $486.07 million, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 68,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $908,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 23,516 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $352,504.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 391,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,977 and have sold 19,680 shares valued at $313,096. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 221.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 215,098 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 36.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. 50.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.