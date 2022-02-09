EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.90. EVI Industries shares last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 6,289 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $289.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter.

In other EVI Industries news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of EVI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $45,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 48,155 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,933,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 150,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47,948 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.