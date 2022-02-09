Exane BNP Paribas Lowers BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Underperform

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a GBX 2,185 ($29.55) price objective on the mining company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DZ Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.45) to GBX 2,300 ($31.10) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $784.70.
NYSE:BHP opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
