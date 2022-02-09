Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Pi Financial

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Cormark cut their price target on Excellon Resources from C$4.15 to C$2.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

EXN opened at C$0.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$27.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. Excellon Resources has a one year low of C$0.76 and a one year high of C$4.60.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$11.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Excellon Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

