Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.06

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.06 and traded as high as C$43.43. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$43.22, with a volume of 41,806 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.8099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 145.41%.

In other news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

