Exeedme (XED) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000805 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 21% against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $23.14 million and $311,377.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00049642 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.98 or 0.07260279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,447.80 or 0.99569722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00052209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

