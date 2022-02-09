Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is Par Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,952 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises about 15.9% of Par Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Par Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.69% of Expedia Group worth $664,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $195,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $97,568,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,875,525 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $306,617,000 after acquiring an additional 556,010 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $70,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.64.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $195.45. 106,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $194.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,753.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,742 shares of company stock valued at $13,954,886. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.