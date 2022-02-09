Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $16.97

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.97, but opened at $18.57. Exscientia shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 1,920 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on EXAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Exscientia stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

