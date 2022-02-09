EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

EZPW opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.26. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $355.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EZCORP by 42.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

