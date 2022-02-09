F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $610 million-$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.29 million.F5 Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.69.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.11. 7,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,263. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.98.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $437,128.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,061 shares of company stock worth $3,578,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.