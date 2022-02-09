Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Trading Up 0.3%

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.22 and last traded at C$12.06. Approximately 24,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 54,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.02.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fairfax India from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 2.68.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

