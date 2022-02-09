Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce sales of $93.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.70 million and the lowest is $91.70 million. Fastly reported sales of $82.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $349.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.40 million to $353.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $419.07 million, with estimates ranging from $414.50 million to $422.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fastly.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of FSLY opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. Fastly has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $119.95.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $348,185.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $770,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,601. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

