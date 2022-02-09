Ferguson (LON:FERG) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from £122.50 ($165.65) to £155 ($209.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from £145 ($196.08) to £190 ($256.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from £115 ($155.51) to £130 ($175.79) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from £112 ($151.45) to £150 ($202.84) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £128 ($173.09) to £125 ($169.03) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £129.65 ($175.33).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERG stock opened at £112.45 ($152.06) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is £123.09 and its 200 day moving average is £112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.66. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 8,344 ($112.83) and a 12-month high of £136.40 ($184.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.