Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Trimmed by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,029 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,097,000 after acquiring an additional 193,215 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13,013.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 408,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,937,000 after buying an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,025,000 after buying an additional 1,879,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

FIS opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 301.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

