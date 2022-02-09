FIL Ltd Buys 44,549 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,490,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,549 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $83,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $140,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

NYSE BIP opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

