FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 29,568 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $94,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the third quarter worth $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 475.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.64.

Teleflex stock opened at $322.77 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.74. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

