FIL Ltd Has $108.45 Million Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,389 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $108,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

VRSN opened at $216.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.88. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total transaction of $717,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $1,201,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,782 shares of company stock valued at $7,995,145. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

