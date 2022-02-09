FIL Ltd Has $116.05 Million Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,425,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Copa were worth $116,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth about $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth about $291,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 18.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 577,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of Copa stock opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPA. Raymond James upgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.