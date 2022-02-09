FIL Ltd Has $129.04 Million Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,832,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,172 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Grifols were worth $129,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 79.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 16.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the third quarter worth $130,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Grifols from €15.00 ($17.24) to €11.00 ($12.64) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

