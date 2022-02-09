Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $347,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $120.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.03 and a 200 day moving average of $228.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,311 shares of company stock worth $2,282,503 and have sold 38,359 shares worth $7,173,382. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

