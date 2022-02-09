Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $824,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,185,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock opened at $110.87 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.